Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 85,486 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $14,373,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 295,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

BRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,191. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

