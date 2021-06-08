Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Watsco worth $32,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $287.82. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.