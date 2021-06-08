Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of nLIGHT worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. 1,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

