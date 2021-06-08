Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Penumbra worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

NYSE:PEN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.70. 2,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,022. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.17. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.48 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,738.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

