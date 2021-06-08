Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 475.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

NYSE JBT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.01. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

