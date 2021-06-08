Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.19. 5,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,915,255 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

