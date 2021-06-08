Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cardlytics worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Insiders sold a total of 67,484 shares of company stock worth $7,562,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

