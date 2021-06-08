Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 6,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,189. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.