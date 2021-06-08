MovieBloc Achieves Market Cap of $52.37 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $52.37 million and $4.90 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00994358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.26 or 0.09669247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00051068 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,840,178 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

