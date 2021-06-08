Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.90

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 14513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.43.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.