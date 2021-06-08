MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.43.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MSCI opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

