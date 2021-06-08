Mukul Jain Sells 25,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

SENS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 67,454,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,258,332. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 961,569 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

