MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE MPLN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 4,869,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,878. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MultiPlan will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLN. Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

