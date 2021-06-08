MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
Shares of NYSE MPLN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 4,869,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,878. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MultiPlan will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
