Mushroom (MUSH) Price Down 35.6% This Week

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 61.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $546.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mushroom has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mushroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mushroom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.