MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.06

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.06 and last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

