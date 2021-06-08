Myriad Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $48,760.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 156.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,784,118,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

