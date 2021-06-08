MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

MYTE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

