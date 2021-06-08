MyWish Tops One Day Volume of $2,041.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $2.19 million and $2,041.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

