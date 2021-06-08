Name Changing Token (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00952980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.95 or 0.09461467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

