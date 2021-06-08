Namecoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $22,863.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00004685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.06 or 0.01781472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00487433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001457 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.