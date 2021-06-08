NANJCOIN Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $976.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJ is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

