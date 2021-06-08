NaPoleonX Trading 47.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $6.41 million and $216.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00072382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.01000904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.61 or 0.09669251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050962 BTC.

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

