National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. National American University shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,980 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

