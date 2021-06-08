National Bank Financial Boosts EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.25

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to $7.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXFO. Northland Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 64,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,203. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth $3,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

