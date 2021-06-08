National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.22

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

