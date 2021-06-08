National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,028.75 ($13.44).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get National Grid alerts:

LON:NG opened at GBX 916 ($11.97) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 913.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.