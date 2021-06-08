National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

EYE stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 733,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,591. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.80. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

