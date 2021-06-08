Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.06

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 44679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

