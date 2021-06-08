Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.20. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 432,429 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMM. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

