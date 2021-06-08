NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.06

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 7730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.