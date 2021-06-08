NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

Shares of NGMS traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 316,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

