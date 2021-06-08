Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.33. Neonode shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 21,456 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.