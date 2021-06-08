Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.33. Neonode shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 21,456 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.