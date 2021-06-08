Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) were down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 227,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,632,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a current ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

