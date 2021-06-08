NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00952980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.95 or 0.09461467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050349 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

