Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 42,750 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $193,774.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.