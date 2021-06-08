NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 97,188 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

