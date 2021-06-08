NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 608,275 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.79.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 20.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

