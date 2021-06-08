Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 2,473 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,773. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.67.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 244,173 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 268,754 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

