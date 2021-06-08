New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.78

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 214787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.