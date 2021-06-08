New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $90.21 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.60% of Q2 worth $90,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,323,520.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,598 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

