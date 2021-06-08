New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $93.70 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Atlassian worth $93,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,182.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

