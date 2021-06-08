New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of L3Harris Technologies worth $93,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $223.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.