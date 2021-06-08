New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Baidu worth $100,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 25.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

