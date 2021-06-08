New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,730 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Yum! Brands worth $99,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 126,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,047,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,295,000 after purchasing an additional 133,479 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

