New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Amphenol worth $83,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 58.0% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

