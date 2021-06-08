New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,300 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Ross Stores worth $91,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

