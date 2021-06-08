New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,084 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Biogen worth $81,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

BIIB stock opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.