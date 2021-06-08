New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,560 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.69% of Bio-Techne worth $101,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Bio-Techne by 637.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $419.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.92. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.