New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 362,861 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,861 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Sysco worth $72,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Sysco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.