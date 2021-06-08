New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 71,710 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of The Allstate worth $85,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

